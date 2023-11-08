ED files charge sheet against Odisha govt cleaning assistant, wife in DA case

New Delhi, Nov 8 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday that it has filed a charge sheet against Lingaraj Jena, the erstwhile 'safei mohareer' (cleaning assistant) in the office of additional sub-collector (settlement) in Puri, Odisha, and his wife in connection with a money laundering probe involving disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore.

The ED filed the charge sheet against Jena and his wife under several sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at a court in Bhubaneswar with a prayer for conviction of the accused persons and confiscation of their attached properties worth Rs 1.88 crore.

The ED case is based on an FIR registered by the Vigilance Police, Bhubaneswar, against Jena and others for commission of offences under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore.

“The ED probe found that Jena invested his ill-gotten income, over and above his known source of income, in acquiring immovable properties, mutual funds and in bank investments in his name and in the name of his wife, who actively assisted the accused in acquisition of the properties,” the ED said.

