ED files charge sheet in DA case against ex-IFoS officer

New Delhi, Aug 22 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has filed charge sheet against Abhay Kant Pathak, a former Indian Forest Services (IFoS) officer who previously served as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Plan, Programme & Afforestation in Bhubaneswar, and his son Akash Kumar Pathak in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The charge sheet was submitted at a Special PMLA court in Bhubaneswar, and the court has taken cognizance of the matter.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by the Vigilance Cell P.S., Vigilance Directorate, Odisha Police, under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Kumar Pathak.

The investigation revealed possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, amounting to Rs 9.35 crore by Abhay Kant Pathak.

Throughout the investigation, several other FIRs and chargesheets registered by the Odisha Police against Akash Kumar Pathak and Abhay Kant Pathak were obtained.

These pertained to the criminal activities of Akash Kumar Pathak, who deceived unsuspecting individuals with promises of jobs at Tata Motors.

Earlier, the ED conducted two search operations and subsequently seized a BMW car.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor