ED files chargesheet against Pinky Irani in Rs 200cr money laundering case

New Delhi, Feb 7 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a Prosecution Complaint (chargesheet) against Pinky Irani an alleged aide of multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Pinky was the one who introduced him to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

It has been alleged in the chargesheet that Pinky used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar.

The court took cognisance of the chargesheet and has issued a production warrant against her. On the next date of hearing she will be produced before the court.

She was placed under arrest in December and then she was remanded to judicial custody.

ED has claimed that Pinky was paid Rs 12 crore for arranging a meeting with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

ED has claimed that Pinky was asked by Sukesh Chandrashekhar to go and meet Jacqueline to deliver Rs 74 lakh in Jaisalmer where the actress was busy in a shooting.

The ED note reads that Sukesh made a WhatsApp call to Pinky to come and meet him inside the jail premises.

Pinky had denied all the allegations levelled against him by the ED. She had infact said that she was forced to make such statements during ED custody.

ED has also mentioned in the first chargesheet that it was Pinky who introduced Sukesh to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

ED had recovered incriminating documents against Pinky in connection with 200 crore PMLA case.

Now, she has been named as an accused along with others in the supplementary chargesheet.

had accessed a few documents which confirmed that ED made arrangements of two five star hotels for stay of Pinky in the lutyens Delhi.

On November 25, 2021, Pinky was taken to ED office in Mumbai for the questioning. Later she was brought to Delhi on November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor