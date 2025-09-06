ED files prosecution complaint against Surat crime syndicate under PMLA

New Delhi, Sep 6 The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Surat Sub-Zonal Office, has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) before the Special Court (PMLA), Ahmedabad (Rural), against Sajid alias Sajju Gulam Mohammad Kothari, alleged leader of the notorious “Sajju Gulam Mohammad Kothari Gang,” and his close associate, Allarakha Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh.

The ED initiated its probe on the basis of six FIRs registered by Surat Police against Kothari and his gang members. The FIRs relate to a series of grave offences, including extortion, murder, kidnapping, abduction, rioting, robbery, dacoity, unauthorised money lending, gambling, and property damage.

According to ED findings, Sajju Kothari, in connivance with his associates, amassed proceeds of crime (POC) worth Rs 4.30 crore through organised criminal activities such as extortion, cheating, and criminal conspiracy. The agency alleged that the illicit money was subsequently funnelled into the purchase of immovable properties and reinvested to sustain and expand the gang’s unlawful operations.

In an earlier crackdown, the ED had provisionally attached 31 immovable properties worth around Rs 4.21 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. These properties were held in the names of Sajju Kothari, Allarakha Sheikh, and other accomplices.

In the Prosecution Complaint now filed, the ED has requested the Special Court to order confiscation of these attached assets.

“ED has earlier provisionally attached so far 31 Nos of immovable properties valued to Rs. 4.21 Crore held in the name of Sajid @ Sajju Gulam Mohammad Kothari, Allarakha Gulam Mustafa Sheikh and others under PMLA, 2002, and ED has also requested for confiscation of the said attached properties in the aforesaid Prosecution Complaint filed before the Ld. Special Court, Ahmedabad,” the agency said in its press statement.

The action marks a significant step in tightening the noose around organised crime in Surat, where the gang has been active for several years.

Officials said that by targeting both the financial backbone and physical assets of the gang, the agency aims to cripple its operations.

The ED further confirmed that its investigation is continuing to trace additional assets and money laundering links connected to Kothari’s criminal syndicate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor