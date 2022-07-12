ED files status report on bail plea of Karti Chidambaram in China visa case, says apprehension of arrest premature

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a status report on the plea of anticipatory bail petition moved by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in a money laundering case connected with the Chinese Visa case. ED has stated in the report that the apprehension of arrest is premature. The applicant is highly influential to influence the witness.

Karti Chidambaram was denied anticipatory bail in the matter by a Special CBI judge of Rouse Avenue Court. A copy of the status report has been supplied to the petitioner.

The status report filed before the bench of Justice Poonam A Bamba has opposed the anticipatory bail plea moved by Karti Chidambaram.

The report said that the apprehension of the arrest is premature as the investigation in the case has just begun. It is submitted that the Enforcement Case Information Report has been registered only on May 25, 2022, and the investigation is at a preliminary stage. The applicant has not been able to make any real apprehension to justify filing the present petition. The apprehension of arrest must be a reasonable apprehension.

It also stated that the allegation of illegal and mala fide arrests is unfounded. It is said that the contention of the applicant is complete without any basis in view of the fact that the arrest under PMLA can only be carried out in terms of Section 19 and it provides adequate safeguards.

"The status report also mentioned that the triple test not being satisfied and accused is highly influential and likely to influence the witness. The applicant is a sitting member of Parliament and a son of a former Union Minister. This fact is sufficient evidence that the applicant is a highly influential person having sufficient political clout and this gives rise to the apprehension of a likelihood of the applicant influencing the witness and tampering with pieces of evidence," ED said.

ED has also said in the report that it is settled law that economic offences constitute a class apart and bail should ordinarily not be granted in matters pertaining to economic offences.

ED has submitted that the present case pertains to the abuse of high offices for grant or renewal of project visas for Chinese nations in lieu of receipt of bribes by a public servant. The present offence of endangering Nation Security for financial gains to the detriment of the general public of the country is a severe Economic offence having a detrimental impact on the Economy and society.

It is also submitted that the grant of anticipatory bail at this stage may frustrate the investigation/ interrogation. In view of the above facts, the bail application deserves to be dismissed, the law enforcement agency said.

( With inputs from ANI )

