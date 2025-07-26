ED files supplementary chargesheet in money laundering case naming Rohit Pawar, 2 others

Mumbai, July 26 The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office has filed Supplementary Prosecution Complaint on July 7 in the case of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam naming three persons/entity as additional accused including NCP-SP legislator Rohit Pawar, M/s Baramati Agro Limited & and Rajendra Ingwale for the alleged offence of money laundering.

The ED in a release issued on Friday mentioned: “The Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA) at Mumbai has issued process on July 18.This was the 3rd Supplementary Prosecution Complaint filed in the matter by ED. ED's investigation was initiated on the basis of FIR No: 224 of 2019 dated August 26, 2019 registered by M.R.A. Marg Police Station, Mumbai on the basis of complaint filed by Shri Surendra Arora, pursuant to Public Interest Litigation No. 06 of 2015 filed before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court. Earlier during the course of investigation under PMLA, 2002, ED hadfiled 1 main Prosecution Complaint followed by 2 Supplementary Prosecution Complaints against 14 other accused persons in the case of MSCB Scam.

"The Hon’ble Court while issuing process in recently filed 3rd Supplementary Prosecution Compliant, has called all three accused by way of summons.Further investigation is under progress.”

Sources said that ED has filed a third supplementary complaint in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam case regarding the purchase of Kannada Cooperative Sugar Factory.

“ED suspects that the Kannada Cooperative Sugar Factory was purchased through an alleged fake auction process. In 2009, MSCB had taken possession of the factory's assets to recover dues of Rs 80.56 crore from Kannada SSK. Subsequently, the bank conducted the auction process at a very low reserve price based on a dubious valuation. ED alleges that the auction process was fraught with several serious irregularities. The highest bidder was disqualified on weak and disputed grounds, while persons associated with Baramati Agro, whose financial qualifications and experience were questionable, were kept involved in the auction,” sources added.

ED has earlier claimed that the assets belong to Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (Kannad SSK), which Baramati Agro acquired through an allegedly rigged auction. According to the agency, the acquisition violated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as the assets are deemed "proceeds of crime". The money laundering probe stems from an FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police in August 2019 under various IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act sections.

However, Rohit Pawar, who was recently appointed as the State NCP general secretary, recently held the press conference and said that his name was not in the FIR filed by the ED. “ ... 97 people were not named in the FIR. However, my name was deliberately taken. I was questioned by the ED for 12 hours several times. I will fight the battle in court. I will fight the battle from the Sessions Court to the Supreme Court. I will not run away,” he added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor