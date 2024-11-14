ED fumes over kept in dark about hospitalization of jailed Bengal ex-Minister in PDS case

Kolkata, Nov 14 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took strong objections on Thursday over the West Bengal Correctional Services Department’s failure to notify the agency about the hospitalization of former Minister Jyotipriya Mallik.

Mallik, who was arrested by ED officials in connection with the multi-crore Public Distribution System (PDS) scam, had been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata several days ago.

The ED reportedly learned of Mallik’s hospitalization only on Thursday afternoon, during a hearing related to the PDS case at a special court in Kolkata. Upon being informed of the development in court, the ED's counsel raised concerns, arguing that as a matter of protocol and courtesy, the central probe agency should have been informed given Mallik’s arrest by its officials.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, Mallik's counsel had filed a bail petition, which the ED opposed. The agency’s counsel submitted a written objection to the court, outlining the reasons for its opposition, and shared a copy with Mallik's legal team.

Mallik's counsel requested time to review the ED’s submission, which the judge granted. The next hearing is scheduled for November 20.

Since his arrest in October last year, Mallik has frequently reported health complications, leading to multiple hospitalizations during his judicial custody. His bail petitions have consistently cited medical grounds.

Meanwhile, ED officials have intensified their probe into the PDS case. Last month, the agency conducted extensive raids across 14 locations in West Bengal.

Additionally, in September, the ED submitted a supplementary charge sheet to the special court, adding eight new names linked to the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor