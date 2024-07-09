ED grills Haryanvi singer in money laundering case

Lucknow, July 9 The Lucknow unit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled Haryanvi singer Rahul Yadav alias Rahul Fazilpuria at its Hazratganj office on Monday for more than 10 hours, an ED official said.

Sources said Rahul Yadav, 33, is a friend of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav

The ED questioned the singer regarding the alleged generation of proceeds of crime and the use of illicit funds for organising rave parties.

Sources added that he will be summoned again.

The ED had registered a money laundering case against Elvish Yadav in the rave party case where snake venom was allegedly served.

The agency had filed the case after taking cognisance of an FIR lodged against him in Noida last month.

The ED sources said that the bank account details of Elvish Yadav as well as properties acquired by him are under the scanner.

The Gurugram police had recently booked Rahul Yadav and Elvish Yadav for allegedly using rare species of snakes and a .32 bore pistol in a music video.

Haryana's Jannayak Janta Party had fielded Rahul Yadav from Gurugram in the Lok Sabha election but he lost to BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh.

