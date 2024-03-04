ED Issues 2nd Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in FEMA Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a second summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Monday, directing her to appear for questioning on March 11 in connection with a foreign exchange contravention case. This summons comes after Moitra failed to appear before investigators on February 19. She has been asked to bring along documents related to certain foreign investments to the agency's headquarters in Delhi.

Under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 1999, the ED seeks to question Moitra regarding the case and record her statement. Simultaneously, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a preliminary inquiry into allegations against her, based on a referral from the Lokpal. Reports indicate that the ED's case is built upon the reference from the CBI's investigation.

Moitra, 49, has been embroiled in controversy since BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, allegedly at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for gifts. Dubey further alleged that Moitra compromised national security for personal gain.

In December, Moitra was expelled from her Lok Sabha seat following the Ethics panel's determination of her guilt in the 'cash-for-query' case. Denying any wrongdoing, Moitra claimed she was being targeted for questioning deals involving the Adani Group. She questioned the lack of official documentation from the Lokpal and CBI regarding her case.

Moitra had previously expressed her concerns on social media platform X, stating, "Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on the website as per the Lokpal Act and nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt."

In response to her expulsion, Moitra has approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision related to the 'cash-for-query' allegations.