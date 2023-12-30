ED Issues 7th Summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Land Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued another summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday, related to an alleged land scam. This marks the seventh summons from the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, requesting the Chief Minister's statement. As he did not comply with the previous six summons, the agency emphasizes that this is the final opportunity for him to provide a statement.

The ED stated, "Since you have not come to the office of the Directorate of Enforcement in obedience to the summonses issued to you, we are giving you this last opportunity to record your statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, at the place, date, and time mutually convenient to you and the undersigned (ED), which should be within 7 days of receipt of this notice/Summons."

The Chief Minister is requested to specify the place, date, and time within two days of receiving this communication. The agency expressed concern about the hindrance to the investigation caused by the Chief Minister's non-appearance despite six summonses.

The ED issued the sixth summons on December 12, but the Chief Minister did not attend the proceedings. CM Soren was initially summoned in mid-August, citing involvement in a land 'scam' case. He justified his non-appearance on the grounds of the state's Independence Day celebrations. Despite subsequent summonses on August 24 and September 9, he did not appear, citing prior commitments.

The agency issued its fourth summons for September 23, to which the Chief Minister responded by threatening legal action against the Centre if the summonses were not withdrawn. In a letter to the agency, Soren claimed to have provided all necessary documents and information and suggested referring to the shared documents for any required information. However, he alleged that the ED summoned him on August 14 at the direction of its "political masters."