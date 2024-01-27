ED Issues Fresh Summon To Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren In Money-Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with an alleged money-laundering case linked to a land scam. The ED has mandated Soren's availability for questioning on either January 29 or 31, warning that the agency will visit him for questioning if he fails to comply, according to ANI reports.

This comes as the ED issued the ninth summons to Chief Minister Soren on January 13. Earlier, on January 25, Soren responded to a previous summons, expressing his acknowledgement of the agency's letter and pledging to respond in due course. The ninth summons had initially directed Soren to appear for questioning between January 27 to 31.

Notably, the ED had arrived in Ranchi on January 20 to probe the Jharkhand Chief Minister in the land scam case. In response, Soren had proposed that the agency record his statement at his official residence on January 20. The eighth summons, issued on January 13, had outlined the investigation window between January 16 to 20.

Previously, the ED had summoned Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, on January 16 in connection with an alleged money-laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case. The central agency concluded a day-long search at Prasad's residence in Ranchi on January 3. Notably, this is the tenth summon in the land scam case.