ED issues fresh summon to Tejashwi for questioning in land-for-job case

New Delhi, Dec 23 After Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon on Froday, the financial probe agency on Saturday issued a fresh summon to him for questioning on January 5 in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.

The ED has also issued a summon to RJD supremo and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, asking him to appear it on December 27.

The fresh summons to the RJD leaders came over a month after the ED arrested Amit Katyal in connection with the case on November 11.

A source said that during the questioning on Katyal, the ED got several fresh leads against the RJD leaders.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI related to the alleged land-for-job scam accusing Lalu Prasad of indulging in corruption for the appointment of Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways during 2004-2009 during which ineligible candidates were told to transfer land as bribe in return for jobs in the Railways.

The CBI has also filed a charge sheet naming AK Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. as one of the accused.

After Katyal’s arrest, the ED had said in a statement that its probe revealed that Katyal was the Director of AK Infosystems Pvt. Ltd when one of the lands from a candidate was acquired by the said company on behalf of Lalu Prasad.

The registered address of the company is D-1088, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, which is the house belonging to Lalu Prasad and his family members.

Several other lands were also acquired by Katyal in the said company in return for undue favours given by Lalu Prasad when he was the Railway Minister. After acquiring the lands, shares of the said company were transferred to the family members of Lalu Prasad, the ED had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor