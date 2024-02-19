ED Issues Fresh Summons to Mahua Moitra in FEMA Contravention Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress leader and expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA contravention case after she did not depose on Monday.

According to PTI, the 49-year-old politician has been granted a week's time to appear, following her communication to the agency expressing her inability to depose.

A response from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician was not immediately available.

The ED aims to question Moitra and record her statement under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she complies with the summons.

Transactions associated with a non-resident external (NRE) account are reportedly under scrutiny, along with other foreign remittances and fund transfers, as per the sources.

Moitra is also under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her, initiated by the Lokpal.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of raising critical questions in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government under the influence of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He further alleged that Moitra compromised national security for monetary gains.

In response, Moitra has denied any wrongdoing.