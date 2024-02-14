ED Issues Sixth Summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal in Liquor Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a sixth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy case. Kejriwal is required to appear on February 19. The Delhi CM had previously ignored five summons from the ED, prompting a Delhi Court to direct his appearance on February 17, acting on the ED's complaint of non-compliance.

Kejriwal, who consistently deemed the ED's notices as "illegal," skipped the fifth summons on February 2. The ED is investigating the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, focusing on the issuance of licenses to liquor traders, which allegedly led to cartelization and favored certain businessmen who purportedly paid bribes for benefits.

The Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Case dates back to the government's proposal of a new liquor policy in 2020, implemented in November 2021. The policy aimed to ensure equitable distribution of liquor vends, curb black marketing, increase government revenue from liquor sales, and enhance consumer experience through discounts, home delivery, and other incentives. The city was divided into 32 zones, each with 27 private liquor vends.

However, concerns were raised by the opposition before the policy was implemented. In July 2022, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to then Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, citing "procedural lapses" and irregularities. The report alleged that Sisodia made changes to the excise policy without the Lieutenant Governor's approval.

According to the report, Sisodia instructed the excise department to waive Rs 144.36 crore from the liquor cartel's tendered license fee, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. It also claimed that Sisodia provided unwarranted benefits to liquor licensees by lowering rates of foreign liquor and eliminating the Rs 50 per case import pass fee for beer. This allegedly resulted in cheaper foreign liquor retail prices, causing a revenue loss for the state exchequer.

The investigation into the liquor policy has become politically charged, with the AAP claiming Kejriwal is being targeted by the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.