ED makes 5 arrest in PMLA case, conducts searches

New Delhi, Aug 10 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that it recently carried out search operations at 17 locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur and Mohali belonging to one Anil Bhalla and others, in an investigation relating to the involvement of unscrupulous persons involved in illicit drug dealings, possessing illegal arms and ammunition, threatening people and extortion.

The ED initiated the PMLA investigation based on 21 FIRs registered by the Panchkula police under various sections of the IPC, NDPS and the Arms Act against Anil Bhalla and others.

During the course of search operations, highly incriminating material and digital devices related to the above mentioned organised crime, Indian currency, foreign currency and fixed deposit receipts valued at Rs 6.25 crore were recovered and seized, apart from arms and ammunition.

The ED has so far arrested five persons, namely Anil Bhalla, Akash Bhalla, Sahil Bhalla, Nirmal Singh and Narinder Khillan. All of the accused were placed under arrest on August 9 and were produced before a special PMLA court which remanded them to ED's custody till August 17.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor