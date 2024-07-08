ED moves SC against Hemant Soren's bail in money laundering case

Ranchi/New Delhi, July 8 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Jharkhand High Court's decision to grant bail to JMM leader Hemant Soren, who was sworn in again as Jharkhand Chief Minister, in a money laundering case related to a land scam.

The ED has filed a petition in the apex court, seeking that Soren's bail be cancelled. The High Court had granted Soren regular bail on June 28 with certain conditions.

The ED's move comes as a significant development, as Soren had taken oath as CM for the third time on July 4, just a week after his release from jail. His government won the trust vote in the Assembly on Monday.

Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 and spent five months in jail before being released on bail.

