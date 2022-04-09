ED moves Supreme Court against bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court which granted bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri in a money laundering case.

Bineesh is the son of the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The ED had filed an appeal against the final judgement and order passed by the High Court of Karnataka dated October 28, 2021.

Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act related to a drug case. The arrest was made following the arrest of Mohammed Anoop, an alleged drug peddler, in the case.

The economic offences watchdog had earlier said that Mohammed Anoop during his custodial interrogation had admitted that he was indulged in the sales and purchase of narcotics drugs and was closely associated with Bineesh Kodiyeri. It had also said that the probe has revealed Anoop held various bank accounts and indulged in transferring and layering huge proceeds of crime into several accounts.

Anoop could not explain the cash and fund transactions and was completely evasive in his replies.

"Fund trail investigation also established that a huge amount of unaccounted funds were being regularly credited in his accounts by Bineesh Kodiyeri. These were preceded by large cash deposits in Kerala into the accounts of Bineesh," the ED statement said.

The ED had, earlier, initiated an investigation against Mohammed Anoop and others based on an FIR registered by Narcotics Control Bureau, Bengaluru.

( With inputs from ANI )

