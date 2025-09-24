ED mulls joining probe into luxury car smuggling racket after DRI, Customs crackdown

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 A day after a joint raid conducted by the DRI and Customs officials into the luxury car smuggling racket through its 'Operation Numkhor', which exposed tax evasion worth crores through illegal imports routed via Bhutan, the Enforcement Directorate is mulling joining the probe.

On Tuesday, the raid confiscated about 36 cars from various people, including Mammootty's actor son Dulquer Salman, upcoming actor Amit Chakalackal and others.

The high-profile inspections began Tuesday morning and are being carried out simultaneously at nearly 30 locations across Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

Meanwhile, notices have been served to all the wrongdoers.

Salman and Chackalackal's vehicles were seized. Even though the raid team reached Prithviraj's home, they were unable to go further. However, the probe team is likely to serve a notice to Prithviraj.

ED officials collected case files and intelligence directly from Customs officers, following revelations that large-scale financial irregularities were linked to the racket.

The top Customs official had confirmed the need to examine possible money laundering angles, leading to ED's intervention.

Investigators suspect that funds generated through these vehicle transactions could have been diverted.

Along with ED, other central agencies are also expected to probe.

Initial Customs findings indicated that multiple individuals engaged in financial fraud through the vehicle trade, with deals worth several crores.

ED is examining violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Documents relating to these violations have already been collected.

The ED believes that luxury cars were purchased by influential individuals to launder illegally earned money.

Customs had earlier revealed that the racket caused significant Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion.

The Central GST Department has also initiated a separate investigation.

Meanwhile, Customs is preparing to share details with the Ministry of External Affairs, as forged embassy documents are suspected to have been used in registering some vehicles.

