ED names Priyanka Gandhi in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate chargesheet against NRI businessman CC Thampi and British national Sumit Chadha has, for the first time, included Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. An inquiry disclosed that, in addition to Robert Vadra and Thampi, Priyanka Gandhi has acquired land in Faridabad, according to officials.

Nevertheless, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra have not been implicated as accused individuals in the case. Officials have revealed that Robert Vadra acquired approximately 40.8 acres of land in Amipur village, Faridabad, through property dealer HL Pahwa (who is closely associated with Thampi) between 2006 and 2006. Subsequently, the land was sold back to Pahwa in December 2010.

Similarly, a residence was procured in the name of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the same Amipur village in April 2006, only to be sold back to Pahwa in February 2010. Priyanka Gandhi's name surfaced during the investigation into the financial ties between Thampi and Vadra.