ED officials enter Shahjahan’s Sandeshkhali residence, marathon raid on

Kolkata, Jan 24 Exactly 19 days after the attack on ED and CAPF officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the central agency sleuths on Wednesday entered the residence of absconding Trinamool Congress leader and mastermind of that attack Sheikh Shahjahan after breaking open the lock of main entrance gate there.

However, the preparation on Wednesday for conducting the raid and search operations were much more elaborate than what it was on January 5 when the attack took place.

On Wednesday morning, a team of seven ED officials escorted by 125 central armed forces personnel reached the residence of Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali. The entire team came in a convoy of 25 vehicles which had a combination of SUVs and buses.

First the armed CAPF personnel took position in the area around the residence of the Trinamool Congress leader to prevent loitering or gathering of the local people as it happened earlier. A group of jawans also took position in a local market named after Shahjahan, from where the initial gathering was arranged last time on the day of attack.

The CAPF jawans were sporting metal helmets, special jackets. Besides automatic firearms, they were also carting baton-charges and tear gas shells. Later, a team of state police also reached the spot.

After the CAPF personnel had completed sanitisation of the entire area around the residence, the ED sleuths broke open the lock at the entrance gate and entered the house.

Till the time, the report was filed, the ED sleuths are searching each and every corner of the residence for clues relating to the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal. Sources said that the raid and search operations are expected to continue till late night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor