ED probe team head upset over missed chance of voice sampling test of Sujay Bhadra

Kolkata, Dec 8 Mithilesh Kumar Mishra, the Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who is heading the probe team in the multi-crore cash-for-school-jobs case in West Bengal, on Friday, is upset over the missed chance to complete the voice sampling test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the case.

After it became clear on Friday that the ED will not be able to shift Bhadra from the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital to the ESI Hospital run by the Centre for his medical examination and voice-sampling test of Bhadra, Mishra said, "I can’t say right now when it will be possible. He is in the ICU now. The next course of action will be decided only after analysing all the aspects.”

As the ED officials reached S.S.K.M. with an ambulance to shift Bhadra to the ESI Hospital on Friday, they were informed that the accused was shifted to the ICU on Thursday night after he complained of chest pain.

Later, it was learnt that since the beds for adults in the ICU were already occupied, Bhadra was allotted a bed that is supposed to be reserved for children.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of S.S.K.M., Pijush Ray, lost his cool when mediapersons questioned him about the development in Bhadra’s case.

“I will tell the ED what is required. I am not supposed to reveal to the media what I will say to the ED,” said Ray.

Sources said that ED might move the court again to update it about the entire development and seek its direction in the matter.

The voice sampling test of Bhadra has become imperative after the Calcutta High Court directed the central agency sleuths to wind up the investigation in the case by December 31.

