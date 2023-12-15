ED questions Sujay Bhadra’s SSKM medical report in Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Dec 15 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned the medical reports of state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital on the health condition of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the cash-for school job case, in the Calcutta High Court.

Opposing the bail application of Bhadra on medical grounds at the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, ED’s counsel Phiroze Edulji argued that it is yet to be clear about the exact medical conditions of Bhadra, especially as regards to his fitness for appearing for the voice sampling test.

On this matter, the ED counsel referred to the particular video footage by a vernacular news channel, where Bhadra was seen sitting on his bed at S.S.K.M. smiling and shaking his limb.

Edulji requested the single- judge bench to direct the news channel to submit that particular video footage to the court immediately. He also said that despite a clear permission from a special court in Kolkata, the central agency sleuths are yet to conduct the voice sampling test of Bhadra.

He said that when the ED sleuths recently arrived at S.S.K.M. to shift Bhadra to the Centre-run ESI Hospital for the purpose of medical examination required for the voice sampling test, they came to know that the accused had been shifted to the ICU of the cardiology department.

Thereafter, the ED counsel questioned the accuracy of the medical reports of Bhadra and sought permission of the court to shift the accused to EDI Hospital on Saturday only. The next hearing in the matter will be on December 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor