ED Raid in Jharkhand: Enforcement Directorate Searches Premises of Police Officer Mira Singh in PMLA Case

Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids at two locations in Ranchi linked to police sub-inspector Mira Singh, in connection with a PMLA case. Mira Singh, currently serves as the police station in-charge in Tupudana, Ranchi.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Singh on bribery charges, and the case is currently pending in court. Two years ago, Singh was stationed in Tupudana, the capital, where her posting raised questions from many individuals. Apart from bribery, he is also accused of assault and intimidation.