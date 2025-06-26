ED raids ADC Sareen’s premises across 3 states for graft; finds 60 liquor bottles, 40 bank accounts

New Delhi, June 26 The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chandigarh Zone, conducted multi-location search operations on June 22 and 23 across Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab in connection with a money laundering probe against Nishant Sareen, currently posted as Assistant Drug Controller (ADC), Dharamshala.

The searches were carried out at seven locations, including residential premises, commercial establishments, and a government office.

The ED investigation stems from allegations of misuse of official position, corruption, and bribery by Sareen during his previous tenure as ADC in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh — India’s pharmaceutical hub.

The ED’s probe is based on an FIR filed by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Himachal Pradesh, under Section 11 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Sareen was earlier arrested by vigilance authorities and charge-sheeted along with his associate, Komal Khanna.

After securing bail, he was reposted in Dharamshala in September 2024.

"One more FIR was registered against Nishant Sareen and others by Haryana Police in the year 2022 in a case related to alleged forgery of partnership deed of Zhenia Pharmaceuticals, Panchkula, increasing Komal Khanna’s share from 50 per cent to 95 per cent and threat and intimidation made by Nishant Sareen and Komal Khanna indicating misuse of official position by Nishant Sareen yet again", said an ED Press statement.

During the ED searches, officials recovered several incriminating documents, including drug licences, show cause notices, and property-related records. Digital evidence in the form of mobile phones, laptops, and pen drives was also seized.

Two vehicles valued at approximately Rs 32 lakh, more than 40 bank accounts and fixed deposits, and three lockers linked to Sareen and his family were frozen or seized.

Additionally, more than 60 liquor bottles were also found at his residence at Omaxe Cassia, New Chandigarh.

The ED is also looking into fresh complaints of extortion against Sareen in his current posting in Dharamshala, along with suspected financial links between his family members and pharmaceutical companies.

Officials stated that the investigation is ongoing and further action will follow based on the evidence gathered.

