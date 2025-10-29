ED raids businessman's house in Kolkata, seizes over Rs 1 crore

Kolkata, Oct 29 Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Wednesday raided the house of a businessman in the Taratala area of Kolkata and recovered over Rs 1 crore and jewellery.

Sources in the central investigation agency said that the raid was conducted as part of its investigation into the municipality recruitment corruption case.

The search is continuing at the residence of the businessman. Apart from this, searches are also being conducted in the Baguihati area in north Kolkata.

In the morning, officers of the central investigation agency raided the house of the businessman believed to have some link with the recruitment corruption case.

The sources in ED said that Rs 1,20,00,000 have been recovered from there so far.

The counting of the money is still going on. The investigators are trying to ascertain how such a large amount of cash came to the businessman's house and whether there is any link between that money and the recruitment corruption case. Apart from this, another ED team also went to Baguihati to conduct a raid in a similar case.

According to sources, the ED recently received information about several companies involved in the municipality recruitment corruption case. Based on that information, they raided various places, including Beliaghata on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the investigation agency officials raided the house of a business family at 75 Hemchandra Naskar Road in the city's Beliaghata area. About six ED officials carried out the raid.

According to ED sources, the house belongs to two prominent businessman brothers - Biswajit Chowdhury and Ranajit Chowdhury. They are known to be cloth traders, having other businesses as well. Biswajit Chowdhury, who is the elder brother, has a cloth business. On the other hand, Ranajit Chowdhury is involved in the construction business.

Recently, the ED raided the office of State Fire Minister Sujit Bose and his son's restaurant based on information in connection with the recruitment case. The investigation agency also summoned an official of the South Dum Dum Municipality for questioning.

