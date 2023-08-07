ED raids coaching institute in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Aug 7 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted a raid at Kalam Academy which imparts coaching to students for IAS exams, in Sikar, Rajasthan.

According to information, the action was related to money laundering and financial irregularities. The sources said that there were also possibilities of investigation of the leaked paper scam.

However, as of now the ED has not made any official statement in the matter.

Kalam Academy provides coaching to students for various competitive exams, including the RAS and IAS.

The branch of Kalam Academy in Jaipur is located in the Riddhi Siddhi Triveni Nagar area.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

