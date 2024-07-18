ED Raids Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh In Bank Loan Fraud Case

In a significant development today, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated searches at multiple locations associated with Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh from Mahendergarh, Haryana, and his associates. The searches, spanning approximately one dozen locations including Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, and Delhi, are reportedly connected to an alleged bank loan fraud case.

This include the premises of the 65-year-old MLA from Mahendragarh constituency, his son Akshat Singh, the company Allied Strips Limited (ASL) and its promoters Mohinder Agrawal, Gaurav Agrawal and some others, the sources said.ASL is in the manufacturing of cold roll steel products. The company is alleged to be involved in a bank loan fraud case of Rs 1,392 crore and was booked by the CBI in 2022.

It is alleged that Rao Dan Singh's family and his companies took loan money from ASL but never returned and later these funds were written off, the sources said.Sources close to the investigation revealed that the ED's actions are part of a broader probe into financial irregularities linked to Rao Dan Singh and his business dealings. The MLA, known for his political prominence in the region, has been under scrutiny following allegations of misuse of bank loans obtained through questionable means.