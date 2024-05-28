ED raids Kolkata bizman’s residence in Patna bank forgery case

ED raids Kolkata bizman’s residence in Patna bank forgery case

Kolkata, May 28 Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have begun raids at the residence of a Kolkata-based travel agency operator in a bank forgery case registered in Bihar’s capital Patna.

A team of ED officials reached the residence of Santosh Burma at Rajarhat on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon at around 1 P.M. and the search operations were on at the time of filing of this report.

Sources said that besides running a travel agency, the businessman also owns a number of posh hotels in different parts of West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha.

Sources said that his name has appeared in a bank forgery investigation being conducted by the ED in a case registered at Patna.

Sources said that besides Burma’s residence, simultaneous raids were being conducted at the house of another director of the same travel group.

