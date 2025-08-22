ED raids on K'taka Cong MLA reveal online betting network

Bengaluru, Aug 22 The raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the properties and residences of Karnataka Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra at 30 locations across Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan have revealed that the legislator was running several online betting sites, according to an official statement from the ED.

"The Bengaluru Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), conducted a search operation on Friday in connection with MLA of Chitradurga city, K.C. Veerendra, and others at 30 locations, including six premises in Chitradurga district, 10 in Bengaluru, three in Jodhpur, one in Hubballi, two in Mumbai, and eight in Goa. The Goa locations included five casinos -- Puppy's Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy's Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino, and Big Daddy Casino," the statement said.

"The searches were conducted in connection with a case related to illegal online and offline betting."

The investigation revealed that the accused was operating several online betting sites under names such as King567, Raja567, Puppy's003, and Rathna Gaming.

Additionally, the accused's brother, K.C. Thippeswamy, is operating three business entities from Dubai -- Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies, and Prime9 Technologies -- which are connected to the call centre services and gaming operations of K.C. Veerendra," the ED said.

During the searches, Anil Gowda, the brother of Congress leader Kusuma H. from Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru, was also covered.

A raid was conducted at a residence in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

In 2016, when Veerendra was a member of the JD-S, he was arrested after the Income Tax Department allegedly recovered Rs 5.7 crore in new currency hidden inside a secret chamber in his bathroom.

Authorities also found 32 kg of gold biscuits and jewellery, along with Rs 90 lakh in old currency notes concealed behind bathroom tiles at his residence in Challakere town.

In connection with that case, along with Veerendra, two middlemen from Chitradurga and unidentified officials from four banks were named in the FIR.

A subsequent CBI investigation revealed that, in criminal conspiracy with MLA Veerendra, the bank officials had exchanged Rs 5.76 crore in demonetised notes for new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 currency notes in 2016.

The CBI charge sheet said that the bank officials falsified records and used forged identity and address documents in the names of various individuals to make it appear that the money had been exchanged through ATM counters.

MLA Veerendra currently represents the Chitradurga City constituency.

