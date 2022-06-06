ED raids on Satyendra Jain 'an act of torture': Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence and called the act 'torture'.

"This is an act of torture, not an act of raid because Satyendar Jain has been questioned for 5 days. He is an honest person and he is serving Delhi in such a way that his name is being recognized all over the world," said Singh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

The move comes days after the central probe agency arrested Jain on May 30. Jain will be under the custody of ED till June 9.

Singh also jibed at BJP over the suspension of spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and the expulsion of Naveen Kumar Jindal.

"Whatever Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal said today is the training of the BJP itself and BJP runs the policy of spreading hate," he added.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks on minorities.

While Sharma's comments during a TV debate aimed at the founder of Islam have drawn the ire of Muslim groups, Jindal also posted objectionable tweets, deleted later, and has been accused of often posting inciting comments.

Their comments also sparked a Twitter trend calling for boycotting Indian products in some countries.

Expelling Jindal, a communication from its Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party."

Further, a communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

The Mumbai police registered an FIR against Sharma based on a complaint by Irfan Shaikh, joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of Raza Academy. It stated that Sharma, in a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue, allegedly made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad. Moreover, Jindal allegedly tweeted against the interests of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

