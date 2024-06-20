ED raids three locations in Bengal

Kolkata, June 20 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday was conducting simultaneous raid and search operations at three places in West Bengal.

The first place where the ED officials, escorted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, arrived was the residence of Mohammad Hossain at Salkia in Howrah district. Shortly after that, a second ED team accompanied by CAPF personnel reached the residence of Manoj Dube at Liluah also in the same district.

A third team of investigators conducted a similar operation at the residence of Ramesh Prasad, an employee of a software company, at Belgharia on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Till the time the report was filed the simultaneous raid and search operation at these three places were on.

Although ED officials have so far remained tight-lipped over the exact matter with which such raid operations were connected, sources said the action was in connection with a gaming app-related cyber-crime whose origin was in Delhi.

However, sources did not confirm whether the operations had any connections with the E-Nuggets scam in which the central agency officials have already attached several crores of rupees in the forms of cash, bank account deposits and crypto-currencies.

