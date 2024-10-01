ED raids two locations in Kolkata in connection with Patna financial scam case

Kolkata, Oct 1 The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, was conducting raids and search operations at two locations in Kolkata in connection with a financial irregularity case registered in Bihar's capital city, Patna.

Sources said the raids and search operations at the two locations are parts of similar exercises by the central investigating agency at some other cities in the country in connection with the same Patna-based scam.

It is learnt that ED had taken over the investigation in the matter after one individual and victim in the scam brought the matter to the notice of the central agency’s national headquarters in Delhi.

One of the two places in Kolkata, where the raid and search operations have been conducted since Tuesday morning include the residential flat of one individual Jay Narayan Gupta at a posh residential complex located at Maniktala Main Road in north Kolkata.

Sources said that Gupta by profession is a chartered accountant and the investigating officials of the central agency have secured definite clues about his involvement in the financial irregularities.

The second team of ED officials was conducting similar raid and search operations at a residential flat in Waterloo Building in central Kolkata, the sources added.

At the time the report was filed, the ED operations at both places were on. Each team of ED officials were accompanied by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. Sources said that the investigating officials believe that besides the two places in Kolkata where raid and search operations are already being conducted, this Patna-based scam has more links in West Bengal.

More details and the official version were awaited.

In the last week of September, Satyabrata Kumar, a 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer took charge as the new Special Director (eastern region). He was earlier attached to the ED’s western region office as Special Director.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor