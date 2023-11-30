ED searches eight locations in J&K

New Delhi, Nov 30 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at several locations in J&K in connection with its probe into the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Bank fraud of more than Rs 223 crore.

The fraud was done in the name of an alleged non existent society -- River Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society.

The sources said that the financial probe agency was carrying out searches at over eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials, however, remained tight-lipped on the developments.

Earlier, the ED had taken action in the case and questioned several people.

More details awaited.

