ED searches in Hyderabad in land case linked to IAS officer

Hyderabad, April 28 The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at a few locations in Hyderabad in connection with land transactions related to the case allegedly involving senior IAS officer D. Amoy Kumar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were conducting searches at the houses of Munawar Khan, Khaderunnisa, Sharfan, and others in the old city in connection with a case registered at the Maheswaram police station in 2023.

The searches are believed to be a continuation of the investigations that began in October last year, with the central agency questioning Amoy Kumar, currently posted in the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department, who had earlier served as the district collector of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

The IAS officer was questioned by the ED in connection with a land dispute that occurred when he was the collector of Rangareddy district.

Though Amoy Kumar was not named as an accused in the First Information Report (FIR), his role regarding the use of the Dharani portal and registration of properties under prohibited categories came under scrutiny.

The ED took up the investigation based on the FIR filed by the Maheswaram police in the Rangareddy district.

In March 2023, Dastagir Shareef filed a private complaint in a court that some individuals, with the alleged collusion of revenue officials, fraudulently obtained succession rights, mutated revenue records, and issued illegal passbooks for 42.33 acres of land in Nagaram village in Maheswaram mandal.

On the court’s direction, the police registered the FIR and took up an investigation. Several individuals, including Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) R.P. Jyothi, Munawar Khan, Khaderunnisa, K. Sridhar Reddy, and others, were named in the FIR.

Shareef claimed that he and Muzaffer Hussain Khan purchased the land from Mohammed Akber Ali Khan and Mohammed Farooq Ali Khan, who inherited the land through an oral gift from their father Nawab Haji Khan.

The land worth several crores was illegally transferred to some individuals. The ED is probing the money laundering angle in the land dispute case.

The agency is said to be focusing on lands allotted to private persons and businessmen. There have been allegations that irregularities were committed to change the land records under the Dharani system brought by the previous BRS government.

