ED searches nine locations in online betting case, seizes cars linked to YouTuber

Kolkata, Jan 5 The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata Zonal Office, has conducted search operations at nine locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow and Varanasi in connection with an illegal online betting and gambling case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to a statement issued by the central agency on Monday, the premises searched are linked to social media influencer and YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi, as well as various online gaming and betting applications suspected to be involved in the generation and laundering of proceeds of crime (PoC).

During the searches, two high-end vehicles -- a Land Rover Defender and a BMW Z4 -- belonging to Anurag Dwivedi were seized or frozen under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002. In addition, several incriminating documents and digital devices were also seized.

Earlier, on December 17 last year, the ED had conducted searches at 10 premises in Lucknow, Unnao and Delhi linked to Anurag Dwivedi. During those searches, four luxury vehicles -- Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Ford Endeavour and Thar -- were seized along with incriminating documents, digital devices and cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 lakh.

The seized material had revealed real estate investments in Dubai through hawala channels. Movable assets worth approximately Rs 3 crore, including insurance policies, fixed deposits and bank balances, were frozen under Section 17(1A) of the PMLA, 2002.

According to the ED statement, the investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the West Bengal Police in connection with illegal online betting operations. It was revealed that an online betting panel was being operated from Siliguri in north Bengal by accused Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj using mule bank accounts and digital platforms.

The ED further stated that its investigation established that Anurag Dwivedi allegedly promoted illegal betting platforms, received proceeds of crime through hawala channels and mule accounts, and acquired immovable properties in Dubai using such proceeds.

It was also found that Dwivedi has left India and is presently residing in Dubai, and has failed to appear before the ED despite the issuance of multiple summons.

Earlier in the same case, the ED had arrested three persons and filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court (PMLA), Kolkata, in August last year. The agency had also frozen or attached movable assets worth approximately Rs 27 crore in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor