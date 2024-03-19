ED seeks quick delivery of Sujay Bhadra's voice sampling test report from CFSL

Kolkata, March 19 The Kolkata chapter of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent an urgent letter of reminder to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi for the immediate delivery of the final report of the voice sampling test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school-jobs case in West Bengal.

Sources said the central agency sent the reminder to the CFSL authorities following queries from Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta High Court as to why the final report of the voice sampling test, conducted two months back, has not been tabled before her bench yet.

"It has been almost two months since the voice sample test was conducted. You better get in touch with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and find out when the final report will be available,” Justice Sinha said while hearing the matter on March 13.

Sources said the non-availability of the final report is posing a problem for the ED in taking forward its probe into the school jobs case.

