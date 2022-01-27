ED seizes assets worth Rs 3.19 crore of three personnel of Hyderabad firm under FEMA
Published: January 27, 2022
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 3.19 crores belonging to three personnel of 3K Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad firm for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) Act, 1999.
The accused have been identified as Karusala Venkat Subba Rao, Tejesh K Kodali and Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao.
"ED has seized assets worth Rs 3.19 crore of Karusala Venkat Subba Rao, Tejesh K. Kodali and Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao of M/s 3K Technologies Limited, Hyderabad, under FEMA, 1999," said a tweet from the agency.
( With inputs from ANI )
