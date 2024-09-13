ED seizes cash, valuables in probe against IAS officer Sanjeev Hans

Patna, Sep 13 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids on the properties of Sanjeev Hans, a senior IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, in connection with a money laundering case and seized cash and valuables worth crores of rupees.

The raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, took place on September 10, 11, and 12 at five locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

During these operations, the ED seized cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables. According to the ED's official statement, Sanjeev Hans is allegedly involved in money laundering and has been assisting in illegal financial activities.

Further investigation also revealed his close association with certain private individuals, with whom he had financial dealings. These findings suggest a deeper network of financial transactions potentially linked to money laundering schemes.

“The agency conducted search operations at five locations across Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata on September 10, 11, and 12. During these raids, the agency seized substantial amounts of unexplained wealth, including Cash Rs 87 lakh, 13 kg of silver bullion valued at approximately Rs 11 lakh, 2 kg of gold bullion and jewellery estimated at Rs 1.5 crore,” the ED statement said.

Along with these physical seizures, the ED uncovered incriminating digital and physical evidence, which included details of Hawala and other banking transactions. Various documents and digital records were also confiscated during the raid, pointing to possible financial misconduct.

This series of raids follows earlier ED operations on July 23 16, 20, 31 and August 23 this year at the premises of Sanjeev Hans, Gulab Yadav, and others in Patna, Delhi, Pune, Haryana, and Punjab. In those raids, the ED seized gold jewellery and luxury watches amounting to Rs 80 lakh and Rs 70 lakh respectively, along with other crucial evidence.

Sanjeev Hans, a native of Punjab, is a divisional commissioner-ranked officer in Bihar and has held several high-level positions, including District Magistrate in various districts of Bihar.

ED added that the investigation is ongoing in the case.

