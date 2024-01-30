ED Seizes Rs 36 Lakh, SUV, Documents From Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Delhi Residence in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, seizing Rs 36 lakh in cash, an SUV, and several "incriminating" documents in connection with a money laundering case.

The federal agency's operation lasted nearly 13 hours at Soren's 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence in south Delhi. The search was part of an investigation into an alleged land deal case in Jharkhand. During the search, the ED teams also confiscated a BMW with an Haryana registration plate registered under a "benami" name.

Soren, 48, has agreed to appear before the ED at his Ranchi residence on Wednesday at 1 pm. In Ranchi, a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party official stated that legislators of the ruling alliance have been instructed to remain in the state capital for a meeting discussing the current political scenario.