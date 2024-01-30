ED Seizes Rs 36 Lakh, SUV, Documents From Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Delhi Residence in Money Laundering Case

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 30, 2024 12:45 PM2024-01-30T12:45:33+5:302024-01-30T12:46:03+5:30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, seizing Rs ...

ED Seizes Rs 36 Lakh, SUV, Documents From Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Delhi Residence in Money Laundering Case | ED Seizes Rs 36 Lakh, SUV, Documents From Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Delhi Residence in Money Laundering Case

ED Seizes Rs 36 Lakh, SUV, Documents From Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Delhi Residence in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, seizing Rs 36 lakh in cash, an SUV, and several "incriminating" documents in connection with a money laundering case.

The federal agency's operation lasted nearly 13 hours at Soren's 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence in south Delhi. The search was part of an investigation into an alleged land deal case in Jharkhand. During the search, the ED teams also confiscated a BMW with an Haryana registration plate registered under a "benami" name. 

Soren, 48, has agreed to appear before the ED at his Ranchi residence on Wednesday at 1 pm. In Ranchi, a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party official stated that legislators of the ruling alliance have been instructed to remain in the state capital for a meeting discussing the current political scenario.

Open in app
Tags :Hemant SorenEnforcement Directoratemoney laundering case