ED summons Abhishek Banerjee on Oct 9 in Bengal school job case

Kolkata, Oct 4 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued a fresh notice to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning on October 9 in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

He has been asked to be present at the ED office in Salt Lake.

Earlier in the day, the probe agency had also issued a notice to Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula Banerjee asking her to be present at the same office next week.

Abhishek Banerjee was supposed to appear before the ED on Tuesday.

But he skipped that summon because of political pre-occupations in New Delhi.

The questioning comes after Abhishek Banerjee's name surfaced as the chief executive officer of a company during the course of investigation in the school job case.

This week his parents Lata Banerjee and Amit Banerjee are also supposed to appear before the ED and both have been summoned as the directors of the same corporate entity.

A crucial hearing has been scheduled at the Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar on Wednesday on a petition filed by Abhishek Banerjee seeking clarification on the September 29 order of the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on the ED probe in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor