ED Summons BRS Leader K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Policy Case, Asked To Appear Tomorrow

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case. The ED has directed Kavitha to appear before them on Tuesday, ANI reported.

This is not the first time Kavitha has faced scrutiny; she was previously summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in September of last year and again in March regarding the Delhi liquor policy case. In December 2022, she was also questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the same case.

Additionally, on January 13, the ED issued a fresh summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, marking the fourth time, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Kejriwal, who had skipped the third summon last week, has previously dismissed the summons as "illegal and politically motivated."

According to ANI reports, the ED wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery. The ED has been actively investigating the Delhi excise policy case, and it has filed five charge sheets so far, which also include charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia.