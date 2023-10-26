ED summons Gehlot's son Vaibhav in foreign exchange violation probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning on October 27 in Jaipur.The ED has reportedly called Vaibhav to appear before it in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. Ashok Gehlot informed about the development on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case.The raids were carried out at Dotasara’s official residence at Civil Lines in Jaipur. The ED is also conducting search operations at nearly a dozen locations in Rajasthan in connection with the paper leak case.