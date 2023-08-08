ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning in money laundering case

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren summoned by Enforcement Directorate, says report. The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Tuesday.

He has been asked to depose next week in state capital Ranchi and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said. Hemant Soren is part of Opposition-led I.N.D.I.A bloc and had attended the Bengaluru meeting, held last month