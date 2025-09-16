ED Summons Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in Online Betting App Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, and actor Sonu Sood for questioning in an alleged illegal online betting app-linked money laundering case, the News agency PTI. Uthappa (39), Singh (43) and Sood (52) have been asked to depose during the next week and get record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet, the officials said. While Uthappa has been asked to depose on September 22, Singh has been called on September 23, followed by Sood on September 24, they said.

The federal probe agency has questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan over the last few weeks as part of this investigation. It has also recorded the statement of former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty in this case on Monday.

Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared before the ED on Tuesday on his scheduled summons in the case, while actor Urvashi Rautela, the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, is yet to appear on her given date for Tuesday, the sources said. The probe pertains to alleged illegal betting apps that are stated to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

According to the company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand's customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company's website and app available in 70 languages, according to the company.