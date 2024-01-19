ED Summons Tejashwi Yadav for Questioning in Railway Job Appointments Money Laundering Case

President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad's son, Tejashwi Yadav, has received a fresh summons. Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former professional cricketer, Tejashwi Yadav, is required to appear in a money laundering probe later in January at the Patna office.

Allegations have surfaced regarding the appointment of individuals to Group "D" positions within the Indian Railways, purportedly in exchange for transferring their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad and a connected company named A K Infosystems Private Limited. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Amit Katyal, the director of the company, is accused of acquiring land on behalf of Lalu Prasad's family. The registered address of the company is claimed to be the residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

The ED asserts that the company obtained several lands through favors granted by Lalu Prasad Yadav during his tenure as the railway minister. Following the land acquisition, shares of the company were allegedly transferred to Lalu Prasad's family members in 2014. The case, filed under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), originated from a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI contends that appointments to Group "D" positions occurred without any advertisement or public notice. In return, individuals or their immediate family members purportedly sold land to Prasad's family at significantly discounted rates. The Enforcement Directorate has taken statements from Lalu Prasad's family members, including his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, along with their daughters Misa Bharti, Chanda Yadav, and Ragini Yadav in connection with this case.