ED Summons TMC Leader Mahua Moitra on February 19 in Connection With FEMA Violation Case

Mahua Moitra, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, has been summoned in by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on February 19 regarding a case of FEMA violation.

Allegations by BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey suggest that Moitra posed questions in the Lok Sabha with the intention of targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, purportedly at the request of businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for gifts.

He also leveled accusations against Moitra, alleging that she compromised national security for financial benefits. Moitra, however, refuted these allegations, asserting her innocence and suggesting that she was being singled out due to her scrutiny of the Adani Group's transactions.

In a separate incident, the former TMC MP faced repercussions for what was deemed "unethical conduct" and was subsequently expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 of the previous year. This was in connection to allegations of accepting gifts from Hiranandani and sharing her user ID and password for the Parliament website with him.

Earlier today, the TMC leader submitted her response to a questionnaire issued by the CBI regarding allegations of corruption related to her parliamentary questioning.