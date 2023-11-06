ED supplementary charge sheet in PFI money laundering case: Delhi court to take cognisance decision on Nov 9

New Delhi, Nov 6 A Delhi court on Monday set, for November 9, its decision on taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against accused Syed Mohd Kasim Ibrahim in the ongoing money laundering case related to alleged terrorist activities involving the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Ibrahim is currently in judicial custody, and the charge sheet against him was listed for consideration on Monday.

However, due to non-availability of the Judge concerned, the matter was adjourned and will be heard on Thursday.

While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet against Ibrahim, its Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta, along with advocate Mohd Faizan Khan, had said that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.

The case revolves around the alleged laundering of Rs 120 crore over several years.

The PFI was banned by the Indian government in late September of the previous year due to its alleged links with terror activities.

The ED has initiated the case based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged terrorism-related activities, which are punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The ED has claimed that the accused and other members associated with the PFI engaged in collecting funds through donations, hawala transactions, banking channels, and more.

These funds were alleged to be used for unlawful activities and the commission of various crimes.

