ED Team Attacked While Conducting Raids in Delhi, FIR Registered

A team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was allegedly attacked on Thursday while conducting raids in connection with a cyber crime case in the Bijwasan area of Delhi. One additional director from the agency was injured in the assault.

The ED's High-Intensity Unit (HIU) had launched extensive searches targeting top chartered accountants suspected of being linked to a major cybercrime network operating across India. The raids were part of an ongoing investigation into the laundering of illicit funds generated from various cybercrimes, including phishing scams, QR code fraud, and part-time job scams, the agency stated.

Five individuals are said to have carried out the attack, with one suspect fleeing the scene. Accordiong to reports, the Enforcement Directorate has filed an FIR against the accused, including Ashok Sharma and his brother.