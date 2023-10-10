ED team leaves after searches at premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi, Oct 10 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at the premises of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for over eight hours and seized some documents and electronic devices, sources said.

According to ED sources, the agency sleuths carried out searches at the premises of Khan in connection with a money laundering case.

The team left from the residence of Khan around 7 p.m. and seized some documents, electronic devices.

The source said that the agency can summon him for questioning in next few days.

The source said that the agency's actions were in connection with the Waqf Board case. However, officials remained tight-lipped on the case.

The ED action comes in the wake of the CBI and Delhi government's ACB registering the case in the Waqf board.

The ACB had arrested Khan, an AAP MLA from the Okhla Assembly constituency in South Delhi in September last year.

The action comes days after the ED arrested party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh last Wednesday in connection with the alleged liquor scam case.

