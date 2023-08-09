ED withdraws objection to Sujay Bhadra’s surgery at private hospital

Kolkata, Aug 9 Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday withdrew its objection to the bypass surgery of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the cash for school job case in West Bengal, at a private hospital of the latter’s choice.

The ED’s decision to withdraw the objection came after the Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of Bhadra for undergoing the surgery at the private hospital.

Maintaining that the Bhadra will have to undergo the surgery being in custody, Justice Ghosh ordered that the entire treatment process will have to be conducted under strict surveillance which will include deployment of central armed forces cover at the hospital where he will be undergoing the surgery.

On Wednesday, ED also submitted to the court a report of the medical board which was constituted to ascertain whether bypass surgery was at all necessary for Bhadra. The medical board reportedly has agreed with the requirement of the bypass surgery.

Bhadra’s counsel had informed the court that blockages have been identified at the artery of his client and that is why there is a necessity of the bypass surgery. Bhadra was recently released on parole following the demise of his wife Bani Bhadra. He had fallen sick on the very days he came to judicial custody and was shifted to state- run SSKM Medical College & Hospital. He is still under treatment there.

He was arrested by the ED sleuths on May 30 for his alleged involvement with the multi- crore cash for school job case in West Bengal.

